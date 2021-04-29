D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of D8 by 379.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D8 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 154,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. D8 has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

