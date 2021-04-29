BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in April

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 559,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

