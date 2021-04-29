British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,707.21

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,707.21 ($35.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,712 ($35.43). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,697.50 ($35.24), with a volume of 3,360,375 shares.

BATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

The company has a market cap of £60.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,758.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders bought a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557 over the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

