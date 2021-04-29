Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 575,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.