Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. 621,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

