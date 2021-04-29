BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BHP stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,477. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

