Zero Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $49,604.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00432465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00168756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00221635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,939,811 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

