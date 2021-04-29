Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of IART stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. 383,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,786. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

