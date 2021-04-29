Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $33.18. 1,044,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,218. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

