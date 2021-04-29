Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
IFNNY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,773. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
