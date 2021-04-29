Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,773. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

