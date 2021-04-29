CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.88 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $79,261.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 44.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

