Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

