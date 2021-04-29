Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 262,021.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,453 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Facebook were worth $330,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.41.

FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

