Hudock Inc. Has $598,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.41.

Shares of FB stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

