Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

