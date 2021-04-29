Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 520,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

