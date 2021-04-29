Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.55. 20,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

