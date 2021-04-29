Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,612. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

