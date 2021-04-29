Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

