Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.20. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

