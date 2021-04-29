Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,352.40.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

