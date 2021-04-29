Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

