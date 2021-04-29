CyberVein Market Cap Hits $241.14 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $241.14 million and $5.21 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

