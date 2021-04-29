Arionum (ARO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $570.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 51.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Arionum has a market cap of $84,948.68 and approximately $570.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,322.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.01 or 0.05164801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $877.67 or 0.01645962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.00528403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00431420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

