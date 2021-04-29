BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,975. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.