Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Hold

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

CGBD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 153,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

