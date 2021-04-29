Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.74

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

ADRZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andritz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.