Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Short Interest Update

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 392.7% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 739.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

FURGF stock remained flat at $$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Fugro has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

