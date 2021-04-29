Short Interest in Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Expands By 336.8%

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLGC stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 537,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,426. Playlogic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Playlogic Entertainment Company Profile

Playlogic Entertainment Inc publishes, markets, and sells interactive entertainment products. Its portfolio includes video game software and other digital entertainment products, which include online casino and slot, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. The company publishes on interactive entertainment hardware platforms, PCs, and handheld and mobile devices.

