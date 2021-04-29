Short Interest in Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Expands By 336.8%

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PLGC stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 537,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,426. Playlogic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Playlogic Entertainment Company Profile
