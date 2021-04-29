Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,486.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,486.00 and last traded at $1,440.17, with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,339.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,278.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,189.30.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.