Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.00

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 481934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

