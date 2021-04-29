Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.36

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERRPF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

