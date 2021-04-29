TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.
NYSE TFII traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 487,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
