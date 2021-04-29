TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 487,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

