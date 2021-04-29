Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 778,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,585. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

