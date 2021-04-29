JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.80 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.77.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.