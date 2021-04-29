Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.50 million-$551.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.65 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Five9 has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

