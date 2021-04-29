Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 218,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

