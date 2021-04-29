1,000 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $218.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

