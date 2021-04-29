Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Cut by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164,200 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $17.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.78. 392,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.48.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

