RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.