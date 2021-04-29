Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,594 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

