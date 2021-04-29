Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 956,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

