Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.05. 40,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

