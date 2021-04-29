Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,946 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

