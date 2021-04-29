Dero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $8.06 or 0.00015206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $84.70 million and $1.61 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,977.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.36 or 0.05123664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00474774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.84 or 0.01643807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.00761209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00529448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00430117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004383 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

