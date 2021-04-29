Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.13 million to $17.16 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

