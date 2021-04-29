EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $131.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.27 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $121.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $542.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.60 million, with estimates ranging from $568.01 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. 472,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

