Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Target were worth $98,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

