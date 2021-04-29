San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $188,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2,215.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

