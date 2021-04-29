Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

